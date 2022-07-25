NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION QUARTERLY MEETING WILL BE HELD MONDAY AUGUST 22ND AT 6 AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRING ROAD. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. THE EVENING WILL SERVE AS A BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCE NIGHT AND WILL FEATURE BUILDING STRONG BRAINS TN PRESENTED BY JOHN RUST, POWER OF PUTNAM COALITION’S DRUGR ENDANGERED CHILDREN’S COORDINATOR. FREE DINNER WILL BE PROVIDED. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.

