THE NEXT QUARTERLY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23RD. THEIR QUARTERLY MEETING THAT WAS TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 17TH WAS CANCELLED.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub- freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
33°
Partly Cloudy
50° / 31°
6 AM
31°
7 AM
30°
8 AM
33°
9 AM
39°
10 AM
44°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
- Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Over the Weekend in Limestone County
- Fatal Accident in Colbert County, AL
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
- One Person Faces Weapon Charge After Fight Following Football Game
- Athens Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
- Traffic Stop Ends in Drug Arrest
- Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.