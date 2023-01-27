NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A SUSPECT WANTED FOR QUESTIONING FROM A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY ON WALKER ROAD WHICH LEFT ONE PERSON INJURED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND. THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE IN HIS 30’S OR 40’S AND WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING A WHITE DODGE TRUCK WITH BLACK WHEELS AND HANDLE AND A CHROME GRILL. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

