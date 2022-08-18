LCSO

DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO SUGAR CREEK ROAD IN LEOMA LATE LAST WEEK IN REFERENCE TO A THEFT. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THAT WHEN THEY RETURNED HOME, THEY FOUND THEIR DOOR KICKED IN AND SOME PROPERTY STOLEN. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED AN AC WINDOW UNITE ALONG WITH AN OLDER RECA TV. SOME MEDICATION WAS ALSO TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

