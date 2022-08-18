DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO SUGAR CREEK ROAD IN LEOMA LATE LAST WEEK IN REFERENCE TO A THEFT. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THAT WHEN THEY RETURNED HOME, THEY FOUND THEIR DOOR KICKED IN AND SOME PROPERTY STOLEN. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED AN AC WINDOW UNITE ALONG WITH AN OLDER RECA TV. SOME MEDICATION WAS ALSO TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Latest News
- AC Ball
- Eddie Lee Hill
- Lawrenceburg Special Education Support Group to Meet
- LCSO Deputies Investigate Break-In from Late Last Week
- Robert Brown Gobble, Sr.
- Arlon Lee Springer
- Assistant DA Announces Retirement - Gary Howell
- Deadline for Qualifying Petitions Due Thursday in Lawrence County for City Elections
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
86° / 64°
11 PM
69°
12 AM
68°
1 AM
67°
2 AM
66°
3 AM
65°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrest in Muscle Shoals
- Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County
- Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
- Incident at North American Lighting
- Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
- Lake House Fire Under Investigation
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks
- Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lauderdale County
- City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
- Downtown Lawrenceburg Announces Spook Around Downtown
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.