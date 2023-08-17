NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A CASE OF LARGENCY THAT OCCURRED LATE LAST WEEK. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED HE PURCHASED A LAWNMOWER, A ROBOT VACUM AND MIXER FROM AN ACQUANTANCE ON FACEBOOK. HE ALSO LENT THE PERSON MONEY TO BE PAID BACK AT DELIVERY. IT WAS LATER DETERMINED THAT THE PERSON WHOM HE KNEW HAD THEIR FACEBOOK ACCOUNT HACKED. THE ITEMS WERE PAID FOR BY CREDIT CARD AND THE COMPLANAINT WAS ADVISED TO CONTACT THE CREDIT CARD COMPANY AND TO NOTIFY FACEBOOK OF THE FRAUD.

