DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE DISPATCHED TO FALL RIVER MARKET ON SUNDAY TO SPEAK TO THE STORE MANAGER WHO ADVISED AN EMPLOYEE HAD BEEN SCRATCHING OFF LOTTERY TICKETS WITHOUT PAYING FOR THEM. APPROXIMATELY 55 TICKETS HAD BEEN SCRATCHED OFF ON SATURDAY. THE TICKETS RAN FROM 20 DOLLARS EACH TO 100 DOLLARS EACH. TOTAL AMOUNT 2045.00. VIDEO SURVEILLANCE WAS OBTAINED AND SOME OF THE TICKETS WERE FACED IN THE GARBAGE. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
