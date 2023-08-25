THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY SPOKE TO A COMPLAINANT ON SUNDAY WHO ADVISED THAT SOMEONE HAD TAKEN A REFRIGERATOR Y FORM A CURRENTLY ABANDONED HOUSE ON PROKESH ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
