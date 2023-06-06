THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING SOME THEFTS THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND IN SUMMERTOWN. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO NORTHPOINT ROAD ON SATURDAY REFERENCE A VEHICLE THAT HAD BEEN BROKEN INTO. THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED HE WAS AWAKENED AROUND 3:30 AM BY HIS DOGS BARKING AND LOOKED OUTSIDE AND NOTICED AN INTERIOR LIGHT OF ONE OF HIS VEHICLES ON BUT THOUGHT NOTHING OF IT. LATER IN THE DAY HE REALIZED A LARGE SUM OF CASH WAS MISSING FROM HIS WALLET. A SUSPCICIOUS VEHICLE WAS SEEN IN THE AREA A KIA SOUL AROUND THAT TIME. A NEIGHBOR ALSO REPORTED A TOOL AND HITCH WAS TAKEN FROM THERE PROPERTY ALONG WITH GAS FROM A VEHICLE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
