THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A LAWN MOWERE, GENERATOR AND AIR COMPRESSOR FROM A PROPERTY ON HARLIN ROAD OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE MOWER IS DESCRIBED AS A BAD BOY MOWER VALUED AT 6 THOUSAND DOLLARS, THE GENERATOR IS A HONDA 2200 VALUED AT 1 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND THE AIR COMPRESSOR IS A GOODYEAR VALUED AT 300 DOLLARS. THE COMPLAINAT ADVISED OF A POSSIBLE SUSPECT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
