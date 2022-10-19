THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR SEPTEMBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1046 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 174 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 124 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN SEPTEMBER, IN ADDITION TO 218 CIVIL PROCESSES, 22 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 15 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 5 VANDALISMS, 30 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 23 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 21 CRASHES.
Latest News
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat
- LCSO Monthly Stats
- Early Voting Begins for November 8th Election
- City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Lawrence County Commissioners
- Sarah Wyonnell Pennington
- Carl Donald Alexander, Sr.
- Lydia Ann McCoy Carter
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be the last day in a three day series of below freezing morning low temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
34°
Clear
57° / 31°
12 AM
33°
1 AM
32°
2 AM
31°
3 AM
30°
4 AM
29°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
- Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Over the Weekend in Limestone County
- One Person Faces Weapon Charge After Fight Following Football Game
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
- Athens Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
- Shelbyville Police Department Seek Public's Help
- Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.