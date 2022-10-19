LCSO SEPT

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR SEPTEMBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1046 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 174 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 124 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN SEPTEMBER, IN ADDITION TO 218 CIVIL PROCESSES, 22 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 15 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 5 VANDALISMS, 30 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 23 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 21 CRASHES.

Recommended for you