THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE WILL BE HOSTING A FREE HANDGUN TRAINING COURSE ON THE LAST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH TO ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY CITIZENS AT THE FOP FIREARMS RANGE. THE TRAINING WILL MOST LIKELY INCLUDE HANDGUN SAFETY, WEAPON RETENTION, BASIC FUNDAMENTALS OF MARKSMANSHIP, SHOOT DON'T SHOOT SCENARIOS AND LEGAL UPDATES. APPLICANTS CAN SIGN UP ON A ROSTER LOCATED AT THE FRONT DESK AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
