THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S RESERVES 4 MAN GOLF SCRAMBLE IS SCHEDULE FOR JUNE 10TH AT 1 PM AT DIXIE OAKS GOLF COURSE. PRICE IS 75 DOLLARS PER PLAYER AND 300 DOLLARS PER TEAM. HOLE SPONSOR AND EVENT SPONSORHIPS IS AVAILABLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-964-4991.

