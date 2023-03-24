DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE DISPATCHED TO A RESIDENCE ON OLD FLORENCE ROAD LAST WEEKEND IN REFERENCE TO A POSSIBLE OVERDOSE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES RESPONDED ON SATURDAY AND UPON ARRIVAL FOUND THE PATIENT AWAKE. THE PATIENT ADVISED SHE HAD TAKEN SOME FENTENYL ON THE WAY BACK FROM NASHVILLE WITH HER BOYFRIEND. CPR WAS ADMINSTED IN THE VEHICLE UNTIL THEY ARRIVED AT THE OLD FLORENCE PROPERTY WHERE NARCAN WAS ADMINSTERED. THE PATIENT WAS CHECKED OUT FURTHER BY EMS.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence, Marshall and Maury. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Columbia, Lewisburg, Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Loretto, Ardmore, Cornersville, St. Joseph, Elkton, Minor Hill, Ethridge, Lynnville, Goodspring, Culleoka, Frankewing, Prospect, Leoma and I-65 East Of Columbia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tonight's thunderstorms could produce even stronger winds in some areas, so be alert for possible warnings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
