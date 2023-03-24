NEWS

DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE DISPATCHED TO A RESIDENCE ON OLD FLORENCE ROAD LAST WEEKEND IN REFERENCE TO A POSSIBLE OVERDOSE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES RESPONDED ON SATURDAY AND UPON ARRIVAL FOUND THE PATIENT AWAKE. THE PATIENT ADVISED SHE HAD TAKEN SOME FENTENYL ON THE WAY BACK FROM NASHVILLE WITH HER BOYFRIEND. CPR WAS ADMINSTED IN THE VEHICLE UNTIL THEY ARRIVED AT THE OLD FLORENCE PROPERTY WHERE NARCAN WAS ADMINSTERED. THE PATIENT WAS CHECKED OUT FURTHER BY EMS.

