LAWRENCEBURG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR TRAILER HAD BEEN STOLEN ON SUNDAY SOMETIME BETWEEN 12 AND 6:30. THE TRAILER IS DESCRIBED AS A GREEN TAILER APPROXIMATELY 8 TO 10 FEET LONG. IT WAS TAKEN FROM A PROPERTY ON LANNING ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

