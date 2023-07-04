LCSO

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JUNE. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 963 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 168 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 173 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JUNE, IN ADDITION TO 288 CIVIL PROCESSES, 16 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 31 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 18 VANDALISMS, 12 BURGLAR ALARMS AND 16 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 20 CRASHES.

Recommended for you