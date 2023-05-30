NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM HAS ANNOUNCED THAT OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR TRANSFER, NEW TO THE SYSTEM AND THOSE RETURNING FROM HOME SCHOOL WILL BE JUNE 13TH AND JULY 11TH. THOSE WISHING TO ENROLL SHOULD REPORT TO THE SCHOOL THAT THEY ARE WANTING TO ENROLL ON EITHER OF THE ABOVE DATES. THESE ENROLLMENT OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT FOR STUDENTS ALREADY IN THE SYSTEM THAT PLAN TO STAY AT THE SCHOOL THEY ARE CURRENTLY ATTENDING.

Recommended for you