NEWS

ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM EMPLOYEES WILL RETURN TUESDAY, JANUARY 3RD FROM CHRISTMAS BREAK. LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL RETURN ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 5TH. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON JANUARY 19TH AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG.

Recommended for you