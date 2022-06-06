LCSS BE THE DIFFERENCE

LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM HAS ANNOUNCED OPEN ENROLLMENT DATES FOR TRNASFER, NEW TO THE SYSTEM AND THOSE RESTURNING FROM HOME SCHOOL WILL BE JUNE 14TH OR JULY 12. PLEASE REPORT ON EITHER OF THE DATES TO THE SCHOOL YOU ARE WANTED TO ENROLL. THESE ENROLLMENT OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT FOR STUDENTS ALREADY IN THE SYSTEM THAT PLAN TO STAY AT THE SCHOOL THEY ARE CURRENTLY ATTENDING.

Recommended for you