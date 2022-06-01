NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM IS SEEKING BIDS FOR JANITORIAL PRODUCTS, FLOOR CARE PRODUCTS AND LOW VOTAGE NETWORK WIRING. SPECIFICATIONS FOR THESE ITEMS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION LOCATED ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. BIDS WILL BE OPENED JUNE 14TH AT 10.

