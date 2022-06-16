LCSS SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM IS REQUIRED BY LAW TO LOCATE, IDENTIFY, AND SERVICE CHILDREN 3-21 WHO ARE DISABLED. THESE DISABILITIES MAY INCLUDE SPEECH-LANGUAGE, VISION, HEARING, HEALTH IMPAIRMENT, PHYSICAL IMPAIRMENT, DEVELOPMENTAL DELAYS, AS WELL AS IMPAIRED INTELLECTUAL FUNCTIONING. IF YOU, OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW, MAY BE IN NEED OF SPECIAL SERVICES OR EVALUATIONS, PLEASE CALL THE SPECIAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT OF LCSS AT 762-3581, OR THE SCHOOL IN YOUR AREA TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT. IF QUALIFICATION GUIDELINES ARE MET, SERVICES ARE PROVIDED FREE OF CHARGE, REGARDLESS OF INCOME.

