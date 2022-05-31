STARING JUNE 1 THRU JUNE 23RD CHILDREN 18 YEARS OF AGE AND YOUNGER CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND LUNCH FREE AT ANY OF THE FOLLOWING LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOLS – DAVID CROCKETT ELEMENTARY, ETHRIDGE ELEMENTARY, INGRAM SOWELL ELEMENTARY, LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, LAWRENCEBURG PUBLIC, LEOMA ELEMENTARY, NEW PROSPECT ELEMENTARY, SOUTH LAWRENCE ELEMENTARY AND SUMMERTOWN ELEMENTARTY. MEALTIMES VARY BY SITE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-3581 EXT 2311.
