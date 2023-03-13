NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THEIR SUMMER MUSICAL, “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF”! SHOW DATES WILL BE JULY 7TH, 8TH AND 9TH ALONG WITH THE 14TH, 15TH AND 16TH.  AUDITIONS WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AND SUNDAY APRIL 1ST AND 2ND AND SATURDAY (APRIL 8TH) FROM 1PM - 5PM AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATRE. PLEASE ARRIVE A FEW MINUTES EARLY TO FILL OUT REQUIRED PAPERWORK. FOR THOSE WHO WISH TO AUDITION FOR A MAIN ROLE FOR FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, PLEASE DIRECT MESSAGE THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE FOR FURTHER MUSICAL INSTRUCTIONS.

