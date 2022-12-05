LAWRENCECBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THEIR NEXT SHOW “IT’S CHRISTMAS YALL – A NIGHT OF MERRY MELODIES ON TONIGHT AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATRE. SHOWTIME IS 6:30. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW FOR JUST 5 DOLLARS AND CAN BE PURCHASED AT ETIX.COM OR AT THE DOOR. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.
