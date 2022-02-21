LCT

THE LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE WILL PRESENT THE CURIOUS SAVAGE STARTING THURSDAY IN THE BASEMENT DINING ROOM OF CROCKETT'S MILL RESTAURANT IN DAVID CROCKETT PARK.  THE SHOW WILL BEGIN WITH A DINNER AT 6 AND SHOWTIME AT 7.  PERFORMANCE DATES INCLUDE MARCH 4TH AND 5TH, MARCH 11TH AND 12TH, AND MARCH 18TH AND 19TH. ADMISSION IS 35 DOLLARS AND MAY BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT T-N STATE PARKS DOT COM, AT THE PARK OFFICE OR BY CALLING 931-762-9541. SEATING IS LIMITED AND WILL BE COMMUNITY STYLE AND TABLE SETTINGS OF 6 WILL BE PREASSIGNED.  IF YOU HAVE A LARGE PARTY, PLEASE MAKE THE RESERVATION AS ONE PURCHASE UNDER THE SAME NAME. FOR MORE INFORMATIO CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.

