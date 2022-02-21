THE LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE WILL PRESENT THE CURIOUS SAVAGE STARTING THURSDAY IN THE BASEMENT DINING ROOM OF CROCKETT'S MILL RESTAURANT IN DAVID CROCKETT PARK. THE SHOW WILL BEGIN WITH A DINNER AT 6 AND SHOWTIME AT 7. PERFORMANCE DATES INCLUDE MARCH 4TH AND 5TH, MARCH 11TH AND 12TH, AND MARCH 18TH AND 19TH. ADMISSION IS 35 DOLLARS AND MAY BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT T-N STATE PARKS DOT COM, AT THE PARK OFFICE OR BY CALLING 931-762-9541. SEATING IS LIMITED AND WILL BE COMMUNITY STYLE AND TABLE SETTINGS OF 6 WILL BE PREASSIGNED. IF YOU HAVE A LARGE PARTY, PLEASE MAKE THE RESERVATION AS ONE PURCHASE UNDER THE SAME NAME. FOR MORE INFORMATIO CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible, especially with thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
