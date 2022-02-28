THE LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE WILL PRESENT THE CURIOUS SAVAGE STARTING FRIDAY IN THE BASEMENT DINING ROOM OF CROCKETT'S MILL RESTAURANT IN DAVID CROCKETT PARK. PERFORMANCE DATES INCLUDE MARCH 4TH AND 5TH, MARCH 11TH AND 12TH, AND MARCH 18TH AND 19TH. ADMISSION IS 40 DOLLARS AND MAY BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT T-N STATE PARKS DOT COM, AT THE PARK OFFICE OR BY CALLING 931-762-9541. SEATING IS LIMITED AND WILL BE COMMUNITY STYLE AND TABLE SETTINGS OF 6 WILL BE PREASSIGNED. IF YOU HAVE A LARGE PARTY, PLEASE MAKE THE RESERVATION AS ONE PURCHASE UNDER THE SAME NAME. FOR MORE INFORMATIO CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
36°
Clear
57° / 29°
3 AM
35°
4 AM
34°
5 AM
32°
6 AM
31°
7 AM
33°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Tractor
- Maury County School Board Votes to Amend Superintendent Contract with Payout
- Human Remains Discovered in Wayne County
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest in Lawrence County
- Shirley Walters
- Former Addiction Recovery Clinic Owner Arrested
- Bobby Wayne Grigsby
- Henrietta Irene Henkel
- Cleveland Byrd
- Mary Claudette Goode
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.