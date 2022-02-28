LCT

THE LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE WILL PRESENT THE CURIOUS SAVAGE STARTING FRIDAY IN THE BASEMENT DINING ROOM OF CROCKETT'S MILL RESTAURANT IN DAVID CROCKETT PARK. PERFORMANCE DATES INCLUDE MARCH 4TH AND 5TH, MARCH 11TH AND 12TH, AND MARCH 18TH AND 19TH. ADMISSION IS 40 DOLLARS AND MAY BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT T-N STATE PARKS DOT COM, AT THE PARK OFFICE OR BY CALLING 931-762-9541. SEATING IS LIMITED AND WILL BE COMMUNITY STYLE AND TABLE SETTINGS OF 6 WILL BE PREASSIGNED.  IF YOU HAVE A LARGE PARTY, PLEASE MAKE THE RESERVATION AS ONE PURCHASE UNDER THE SAME NAME. FOR MORE INFORMATIO CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.

