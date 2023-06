Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 265 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY HICKMAN JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, BRENTWOOD, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GORDONSVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, LOBELVILLE, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, PALMER, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.