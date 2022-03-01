LCT’s The Curious Savage Returns
After a two-year hiatus, the Lawrenceburg Community Theatre’s production of John Patrick’s comedy, The Curious Savage, returns to the Crockett Mill Restaurant in David Crockett State Park, Friday, March 4.
The dinner theater play will run March 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19. A full dinner with dessert and beverage will be served at 6:00 PM and the play will follow immediately after. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made online at http://www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/david-crockett or by calling the park restaurant at 931-762-9541 between 11 AM -- 3 PM.
Curious Savage originally opened in March 2020 but was forced to close after only three performances due to the Covid pandemic. “That means it is either two years in the making or the longest running play in LCT’s history,” said Director Bob Augustin Jr. “The cast has been anxiously awaiting the chance to start again.” However, some original 2020 cast members were no longer available in 2022. Returning cast member are Joey Riddle, Carolyn Miller, Laura Chambliss, Cord Perry, Katie Jewell, Alan Lindzy, and Matt “Turtle” Chambliss. New to the cast are Faith Clayton, Tia Bowden, Patrick Hughes, and Dolly Leighton.
The Curious Savage is a heart-warming comedy set in 1950 in a mental institution called The Cloisters. Mrs. Ethel P. Savage has recently inherited her late husband’s $10 million estate and has set up the Jonathan Savage Memorial Fund to give away the money to help folks achieve their “foolish dreams.” Mrs. Savage’s three stepchildren then have her committed to The Cloisters in an attempt to get the $10 million back. In the sanatorium, she meets “The Guests” who reside there: Hannibal, a violin-playing former statistician; Florence, a loving mother; Jeffery, a World War II pilot; Fairy May, a vivacious but overly imaginative twenty-year-old; and Mrs. Paddy, an amateur artist who hates electricity.
Seating is limited and will be community style with table settings of 6 preassigned. Large parties should make reservations as one purchase under the same name. If parties buy tickets separately but wish to be seated together, please call the restaurant. The last day to make reservations online will be the Wednesday before each show. Additional reservations may be available up to 24 hours before each show. Please call to check availability and purchase tickets.
