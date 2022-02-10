THE LEADERSHIP LAWRENCE CLASS OF 2021-2022 IS SEEKING DONATIONS FOR THEIR CLASS PROJECT – THE LIBRARY GREEN. THE PROJECT WILL HELP TRANSFORM A VACANT LOT NEAR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY AND WILL GIVE CITIZENS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY A PLACE TO RELAX, READ, PLAY AND PICNIC. THERE WILL BE TWO PICNIC TABLES AND A PATH WHICH WILL BE ADA ACCESSIBLE. THE LIBRARY WILL ALSO UTILIZE THE AREA TO OFFER OUTDOOR PROGRAMMING THIS SUMMER. DONATIONS CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT THE FRONT DESK OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY AND CAN BE MADE TO ANY LEADERSHIP LAWRENCE MEMBER. DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE AND CHECKS SHOULD BE MADE TO FRIENDS OF LCPL.
