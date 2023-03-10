Senate
State of Tennessee
Legislative Update from
Senator Joey Hensley, MD
Major tax cuts proposed for Tennessee businesses and families
The Tennessee Works Tax Reform Act of 2023 is advancing in the Senate and cleared the Senate Revenue Subcommittee with a positive recommendation on Tuesday. This legislation proposes a number of changes to Tennessee’s tax code to lower the tax burden on businesses, boost Tennessee’s economic competitiveness, promote entrepreneurship and small business formation, and provide targeted relief to families. This is one of Governor Bill Lee’s top legislative initiatives for 2023.
Tennessee is committed to low taxes and Tennessee businesses and citizens are in the best position to decide how to spend their own money, and this tax-cut proposal demonstrates that we practice what we preach. Governor Lee’s proposal is to provide more growth opportunities for businesses and financial relief for families on every-day expenses. Tennessee is proud to be one of the lowest taxed states in the nation, and this move to further cut taxes strengthens our dedication to being a pro-business and pro-family state with low taxes.
The tax cuts would provide significant tax relief to small businesses by lowering the burden of the franchise and excise tax as well as the business tax rate. Under the proposal, over 23,000 small businesses in Tennessee will have their excise tax liability reduced to zero by exempting the first $50,000 in income from the state’s excise tax. It also exempts up to $500,000 of business property from franchise tax liability. The tax cuts would exempt 140,000 Tennessee businesses from the business tax by raising the threshold for business tax exemptions from $10,000 to $100,000 of gross receipts. In addition, it reduces the highest business tax rate from 0.3% to 0.1%.
The proposal will also help Tennessee lead the nation in economic competitiveness, while prioritizing Tennessee businesses. It incentivizes businesses to hire Tennesseans and headquarter in Tennessee by changing the way the excise tax is calculated to favor businesses with a higher percentage of their properties and jobs located in Tennessee than in other states. It also ensures state tax deductions for research and development (R&D) expenses – which help companies grow, innovate and produce superior products and services. This move comes after the federal government ended yearly R&D tax exemptions for businesses. The measure also removes unfair taxes on certain manufacturing facilities with unsold inventory.
Finally, the proposal will deliver for working families by creating a three-month sales tax holiday on food during August, September and October 2023. It also seeks to incentivize businesses to provide paid family leave to employees by establishing a state paid family leave franchise and excise tax credit on wages paid for a two-year pilot period.
Increasing teacher pay – A bill that would provide pay increases to Tennessee teachers cleared the Education Committee this week. Senate Bill 281 would each year increase the base salary for teachers until it reaches $50,000 in the 2026-2027 school year. The bill would also end the practice of local school district deductions for national, state and local labor organizations. Currently, school districts are permitted to provide these unions with a free benefit of collecting dues on their behalf. Taxpayer resources in K-12 education should not be used to support these activities, whether political or otherwise, of any organization, including labor unions. The legislation does nothing to restrict a teacher’s choice to join and fund any activity by the union; it simply ends the practice of using taxpayer resources to fund the collection of dues for the union’s benefit.
