LEOMA FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY THAT THEY ARE IN THE PROCESS OF DOING A PICTURE DRIVE FUNDRAISER IN THEIR RESPONSE AREA. SOMEONE WILL BE COMING AROUND DOOR TO DOOR ASKING FOR DONATIONS FOR LEOMA FIRE DEPARTMENT. IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE GIVING A DONATION TO THEM YOU CAN ALWAYS COME TO FIRE STATION AND DONATE YOU JUST WON’T RECEIVE PICTURES IN RETURN. THE NAME OF THE COMPANY IS MUTUAL AID AND THE NAME WILL BE ON THEIR VEHICLE. ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT 931-629-3741.
