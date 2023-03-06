NEWS

A LEOMA MAN WAS ARRESTED LATE LAST WEEK AFTER DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PERSON WALKING AND LAYING IN THE MIDDLE OF FALL RIVER ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS JAMES WILLIAM COOPER WAS LOCATED THURSDAY NIGHT LAYING IN THE MIDDLE OF FALL RIVER ROAD IN THE AREA OF FALL RIVER ROAD MARKET AND WAS UNABLE TO PHYSICALLY STAND ON HIS OWN. COOPER ADMITTED TO DRINKING WHISKEY AND IT WAS DETERMINED THAT THAT JAMES WAS A SAFETY RISK TO HIMSELF AND OTHERS. COOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.

Recommended for you