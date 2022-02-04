4 February 2022
LCSS Faculty, Staff, Students, Parents, and Guardians:
Let me begin by apologizing to any faculty, staff, student, parents, and guardians who may have encountered or experienced any difficulty getting to school Friday, February 4, 2022. Furthermore, I want to share that the safety of members of the LCSS community is the sole priority for me as Director of Schools. Below is an account of the steps taken this morning, Friday, February 4, 2022, to ensure that the safety of all was and remains my top priority. In no way am I attempting to promote a narrative that actions taken by me are any greater than anyone else in a similar role. I am not seeking nor do I need a pat on the back, a good job, or any other accolade. I simply wish to make the LCSS community aware of the actions I took and how the decision was made to attend school.
I left my house around 3:15 A.M and drove to Summertown via Brace Road, Walker Road, Moore Rd., Corbin Rd., and maybe a couple of more that I failed to make note of mentally. There were no issues, no standing water, no slippery spots. How do I know this? I attempted to spin tires on any spots that looked if they could be water, ice, etc. Several times I drove well above established speed limits, hard stopped, accelerated, swivered etc. I could not locate a hazard.
I arrived at Summertown Elementary around 3:45 A.M to inspect an area that led to an accident and the passing of a beloved LCSS Educational Assistant. The night before, I made arrangements with Mr. Mabry to access the SES storage building to retrieve salt. After the prior incident, I did not wish for an accident of any severity to reoccur. I salted the two faculty parking lots and front entrance. Afterwards, I drove out a portion of the Turnpike, turned around and drove on Highway 20 through Ballpark back onto 20 and down to Homer Sanders and eventually returned to Highway 20 through numerous roads. Let me clarify the record at this point, I drove a lot of roads this morning. It is possible that I am misstating a road or two, but the roads noted were traveled by me. At 5:00 A.M. I returned home and notified Mr. Mabry of what concerns I had at SES and for maintenance to keep an eye on the water in the parking lots. I notified Foodservice and Student Transportation of normal operating hours at 4:20 A.M. At 5:22 A.M. I instructed Communications to publish a statement regarding seasonal weather event precautions. There were no known issues in the south, central, or north that indicated a need to delay or close school.
At approximately 5:45, Mr. Mabry informed me that maintenance reported a few issues on sidewalks and were salting those areas. I dressed for work and left my house around 6:15 headed back to SES. I wanted to see what was happening. Mr. Mabry and I checked the front entrance around 6:40. I checked the faculty and staff parking lots - no issues noticed. Mr. Mabry informed me that a teacher reported that they were not able to travel the Turnpike. I called Mr. Long, EOC principal for his assessment of that road as he lives in that area. He reported no issues when he traveled on it around 6:10. I left SES and made my way to Turnpike. I drove it and did not find any issues. After turning a few times onto roads, I made my way to Railroad Bed Pike and traveled toward Summertown. I did find a spot in a curve on Railroad Bed Pike, my first of the morning. I spoke with EMA, Ben Luna, Josh Rogers (who drove roads central), Mr. Tucker (who drove roads south), and later in the morning called principals to check in to hear what they were experiencing. As I began my way from Summertown to the office around 8:30, I traveled Locker Road turning a time or two onto other roads, the names I do not remember. Eventually, I made my way to Barnett Road where I encountered numerous areas of standing water and a slippery spot in a curve, my second of the morning. From Brace Road at 3:30 A.M. to eventually back to Brace and onto 43 south for a collective total of 4 hours, I only encountered 2 slippery spots. This is not to say there were no spots in the area, I just did not experience them at the time I was on the roads. I have since been informed by EMA that it is their opinion that some freezing fog or other type of precipitation presented itself and created travel issues around 6:45-7:00 A.M. Again, I am simply stating this to demonstrate the efforts taken by LCSS to ensure the safety of our school community. Going forward, I will consider other options such as a delay to determine what the weather may do after sunrise since both of the recent weather events have created issues after 7:00 A.M. or close school entirely for the time needed. I ask for your understanding as we adjust our decision making model. I apologize in advance for the inconvenience this may create for faculty, staff, students, and families.
Sincerely, Michael Adkins LCSS Director of Schools
