THE LEWIS COUNTY AIRPORT WILL BE HOSTING A “COMMUNITY DAY” EVENT IN HONOR OF “NATIONAL AVIATION DAY” ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 19 FROM 8-10 AT PAUL BRIDGES FIELD IN HOHENWALD. THERE WILL BE A FREE PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND FREE MERCHANDISE BEING PASSED OUT (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)! VISITORS WILL BE ALLOWED TO TOUR THE LEWIS COUNTY-OWNED FACILITIES AND TAKE PICTURES WITH VARIOUS PILOTS AND AIRPLANES.
