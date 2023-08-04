NEWS

THE LEWIS COUNTY AIRPORT WILL BE HOSTING A “COMMUNITY DAY” EVENT IN HONOR OF “NATIONAL AVIATION DAY” ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 19 FROM 8-10 AT PAUL BRIDGES FIELD IN HOHENWALD. THERE WILL BE A FREE PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND FREE MERCHANDISE BEING PASSED OUT (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)! VISITORS WILL BE ALLOWED TO TOUR THE LEWIS COUNTY-OWNED FACILITIES AND TAKE PICTURES WITH VARIOUS PILOTS AND AIRPLANES.

