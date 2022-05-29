THE GRAND OPENING AND RIBBON CUTTING OF THE NEW AIRPORT RUNWAY IN LEWIS COUNTY HAS BEEN SLATED FOR SATURDAY JUNE 4TH. THE EVENT BEGINS AT 10 AT THE AIRPORT IN HOHENWALD AND AS PART OF THE EVENT A NEW AIRPORT SIGN WILL BE UNVEILED OFFICIALLY RENAMING THE AIRFIELD AFTER THE LATE PAUL BRIDGES WHO WAS AIRPORT MANAGER FOR 40 YEARS. THE NEW 2.5 MILLION DOLLAR RUNWAY WAS COMPLETELY PAID WITH FEDERAL AND STATE GRANTS WITH NO LOCAL TAX DOLLARS. TOURS WILL BE AVAILABLE ALONG WITH REFRESHMENTS
