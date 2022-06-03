LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT RECENTLY APPLIED FOR A 2022 BOYD FOUNDATION DOG PARK DASH GRANT AND IS SEEKING THE COMMUNITIES HELP. RESIDENTS CAN POST PICTURES ON SOCIAL MEDIA THE #DOGPARKDASH2022 #DPD2022 OR TAG THE ACCOUNT @DOGPARKDASH. NOMINATIONS CAN ALSO NOMINATE LEWIS COUNTY AT DOG PARK DASH DOT COM FORWARD SLASH APPLY. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN JULY. EACH YEAR THE BOYD FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANTS ACROSS THE STATE WITH THE INTENTION TO MAKE TENNESSEE THE MOST PET FRIENDLY STATE IN AMERICA. THE CITIES OF LAWRENCEBURG, COLUMBIA, PULASK, SPRING HILL AND ARDMORE HAVE ALL BEEN PAST WINNERS.
