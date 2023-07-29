NEWS

LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN AWARDED A $100,000 CARES ACT GRANT FROM THE STATE OF TENNESSEE TO MAKE MORE IMPROVEMENTS AT THE LEWIS CO. HEALTH DEPARTMENT. THE FUNDS WILL BE USED TO RENOVATE AND UPGRADE THE DRUG ROOMS AND FREEZERS AT THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT, SO THAT MORE MEDICINES AND VACCINES CAN BE PROPERLY STORED AND ORGANIZED. THE GRANT REQUIRES NO LOCAL MATCH AND THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE STARTED SOON AND COMPLETED BY THIS FALL.

