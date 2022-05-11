THE LEWIS COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY NIGHT AND ANNOUNCED DR. TRACY MCABEE AS THEIR NEW DIRECTOR OF SCHOOLS. MCABEE WAS ONE OF SEVEN CANDIDATES FOR THE POSITION OF WHICH TWO DROPPED OUT. THE BOARD UNANIMOUSLY VOTED TO PROCEED WITH CONTRACT NEGOTIONS ITH MCABBE AND THE WILL MEET FOR A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON TUESDAY TO DISCUSS.
