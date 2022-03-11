lewis county so

EARLY THIS WEEK, THE LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT 241 DUCHESS LANE. THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS THE RESULT OF AN INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED BY LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE INVESTIGATORS. THE SEARCH YIELDED JUST OVER A POUND (460.62 GRAMS) OF METHAMPHETAMINES, 1.3 GRAMS OF COCAINE, MORPHINE PILLS, ADDERALL PILLS, XANAX BARS, TWO FIREARMS, $4,744.00 IN CURRENCY, A PROFESSIONAL MONEY COUNTER, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AN INDOOR GROW OPERATION AND APPROXIMATELY A POUND OF A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE MARIJUANA OR A DERIVATIVE THERE OF. JOSHUA DAVID FRENCH WAS SUBSEQUENTLY CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND UNLAWFUL CARRY/POSSESSION OF A FIREARM STEMMING FROM THE INITIAL INVESTIGATION. CHARGES AGAINST FRENCH STEMMING FROM THE EXECUTION OF THE SEARCH WARRANT INCLUDES FELONY MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY/SALE/POSSESS OF METHAMPHETAMINES, FIVE COUNTS OF SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED NARCOTICS, TWO COUNTS OF UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM, AND POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.

