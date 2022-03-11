EARLY THIS WEEK, THE LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT 241 DUCHESS LANE. THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS THE RESULT OF AN INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED BY LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE INVESTIGATORS. THE SEARCH YIELDED JUST OVER A POUND (460.62 GRAMS) OF METHAMPHETAMINES, 1.3 GRAMS OF COCAINE, MORPHINE PILLS, ADDERALL PILLS, XANAX BARS, TWO FIREARMS, $4,744.00 IN CURRENCY, A PROFESSIONAL MONEY COUNTER, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AN INDOOR GROW OPERATION AND APPROXIMATELY A POUND OF A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE MARIJUANA OR A DERIVATIVE THERE OF. JOSHUA DAVID FRENCH WAS SUBSEQUENTLY CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND UNLAWFUL CARRY/POSSESSION OF A FIREARM STEMMING FROM THE INITIAL INVESTIGATION. CHARGES AGAINST FRENCH STEMMING FROM THE EXECUTION OF THE SEARCH WARRANT INCLUDES FELONY MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY/SALE/POSSESS OF METHAMPHETAMINES, FIVE COUNTS OF SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED NARCOTICS, TWO COUNTS OF UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM, AND POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.
Latest News
- Phillip Ray Bedingfield
- Extension Month in Lawrence County
- Jane Gray Mackey
- Ophelia Nipper Lovelace
- West Point Community Club Breakfast - 3/12
- Colbert County Resident Arrested in Florence on Trafficking Stolen Identities
- Lewis County Drug Arrest
- Updated Information Surrounding Death of 3-Year-Old Elkton Minor
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could become difficult in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
36°
Rain Shower
66° / 36°
9 PM
34°
10 PM
31°
11 PM
29°
12 AM
29°
1 AM
29°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- School Related Incidents in Maury County
- "Self Inflicted" Likely Cause After Body Found At Crockett Park
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Warns of Scammer
- Death Investigation Underway in Giles County
- LPD Responds to Property Damage Report
- Shannon E. Tidwell
- Updated Cases of Covid in Alabama
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.