NEWS

LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS NOW ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE LAWN MOWING OF VARIOUS COUNTY PROPERTIES. BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL 3 ON FRIDAY MARCH 25TH . BIDS MUST BE SEALED AND DELIVERED TO THE LEWIS COUNTY MAYOR’S OFFICE AT 110 NORTH PARK – ROOM 107 HOHENWALD. FOR MORE INFORAMTION CALL 931-306-4533.

Recommended for you