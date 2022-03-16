lewis county

LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING BIDS FOR A THREE-MONTH CONTRACT FOR APRIL, MAY AND JUNE FOR THE REMOVAL OF SALVAGE METAL FROM THE LEWIS COUNTY TRANSFER STATION. THE BID MUST HOLD LEWIS COUNTY HARMLESS FOR ANY LIABILITY AND THE CONTRACTOR WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR RECLAMTION OF ALL REFRIGERANTS CONTAINED IN THE SALVAGE MERCHADISE. BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL 3 ON FRIDAY MARCH 25TH . BIDS MUST BE SEALED AND MAILED OR DELIVERED TO THE LEWIS COUNTY MAYOR’S OFFICE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-796-6058.

