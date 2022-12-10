THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING A ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16, IN LEWIS COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL TAKE PLACE ON U.S. 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
