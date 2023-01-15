THP

DRIVERS IN LEWIS COUNTY CAN EXPECT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LATER THIS WEEK. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL HOLD A CHECKPOINT FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL BE ON HIGHWAY 412 POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 1 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.

