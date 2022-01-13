Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches...with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST Tonight through 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall amounts may be possible in stronger snow bands that could potentially set up across mid state region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&