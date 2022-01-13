LEWIS COUNTY OFFICALS ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE LEWIS COUTY JAIL HAS BEEN AWARDED A 200 THOUSAND DOLLAR FULLY FUNDED GRANT BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH. THE GRANT MONEY WILL BE USED TO FOR A NEW HANDWASHING STATION AND LARGE STORAGE UNIT IN THE SALLY PORT AREA AND WILL ALSO BE USED TO PURCHASE MULTIPLE ULTRAVIOLET C DEVICES FOR THE INMATE HOUSING UNITS AND LOBBY AREA ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT AND COMPUTERS AND PRINTERS TO EXPAND THE JAIL AND COURT SYSTEM’S ABILITY TO PROVIDE VIDEO ARRAIGNMENT AND COURT HEARING OPPORTUNITIES.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches...with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST Tonight through 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall amounts may be possible in stronger snow bands that could potentially set up across mid state region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
