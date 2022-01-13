NEWS

LEWIS COUNTY OFFICALS ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE LEWIS COUTY JAIL HAS BEEN AWARDED A 200 THOUSAND DOLLAR FULLY FUNDED GRANT BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH. THE GRANT MONEY WILL BE USED TO FOR A NEW HANDWASHING STATION AND LARGE STORAGE UNIT IN THE SALLY PORT AREA AND WILL ALSO BE USED TO PURCHASE MULTIPLE ULTRAVIOLET C DEVICES FOR THE INMATE HOUSING UNITS AND LOBBY AREA ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT AND COMPUTERS AND PRINTERS TO EXPAND THE JAIL AND COURT SYSTEM’S ABILITY TO PROVIDE VIDEO ARRAIGNMENT AND COURT HEARING OPPORTUNITIES.

Recommended for you