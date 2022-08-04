NEWS

LEWIS COUNTY OFFICALS HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT AS OF WEDNESDAY, THE LOAN FOR THEIR NEW JUSTICE CENTER HAS BEEN PAID OFF. ORIGINALLY PURCHASED IN 2018, THE JUSTICE CENTERE FEATURES TWO COURTROOMS – ONE FOR GENEREAL SESSION S COURT AND ONE FOR CIRCUIT COURT. THE PROJECT CAME IN UNDER BUDGET AND AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND COST LEWIS COUNTY $426,848 IN LOCALE TAXES DOLLARS. THE REST WAS PAID THROUGH VARIOUS STATE GRANTS AND IN-KIND LABOR.

