NEWS

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is reminding Lewis County residents and business owners of a change in that county’s local sales tax rate. During the August 4 election, voters in Lewis County voted to increase the local sales tax rate to 2.75%. The tax rate increase went into effect on November 1, 2022. The new rate applies to all taxable sales of tangible personal property made on or after November 1. It also applies to the sale of taxable services for billing periods starting on or after November 1. Sellers in Lewis County must collect and remit the tax at this new rate. businesses can refer to the Tennessee Department of Revenue for additional information.

