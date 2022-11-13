The Tennessee Department of Revenue is reminding Lewis County residents and business owners of a change in that county’s local sales tax rate. During the August 4 election, voters in Lewis County voted to increase the local sales tax rate to 2.75%. The tax rate increase went into effect on November 1, 2022. The new rate applies to all taxable sales of tangible personal property made on or after November 1. It also applies to the sale of taxable services for billing periods starting on or after November 1. Sellers in Lewis County must collect and remit the tax at this new rate. businesses can refer to the Tennessee Department of Revenue for additional information.
Latest News
- THP to hold checkpoints in Lewis and Bedford counties
- Deer season opens for TN gun hunters Nov 19
- Lewis County sales tax rate takes effect
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club hosts program on UT Southern master's degree programs
- Giles County Archives hosts open house Nov. 15
- Lillian Brock Patterson
- Ashley Nicole Graves
- Douglas M. "Mac" Jackson
Currently in Lawrenceburg
36°
Sunny
36° / 30°
4 PM
36°
5 PM
34°
6 PM
31°
7 PM
33°
8 PM
31°
Most Popular
Articles
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend
- City of Columbia Christmas Parade
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- November 8th Local Election Results (Unofficial)
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- Ricky D. Pierce
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.