THE LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE (TENNESSEE) IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF POST CERTIFIED DEPUTY. PAY RATE IS $19.57 PER HOUR FOR CERTIFIED. TYPICAL BENEFITS ARE AVAILABLE. APPLICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE ON SWAN AVENUEN IN HOHENWALD.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...Stewart, Montgomery, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Wayne and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
93°
Partly Cloudy
93° / 74°
2 PM
93°
3 PM
93°
4 PM
93°
5 PM
93°
6 PM
92°
