NEWS

LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SEEKS PUBLIC'S HELP IN LOCATING STOLEN TRAILER. THE 2017 TRAILER WAS TAKEN FROM THE 2000 BLCOK OF BUFFALO ROAD IN LEWIS COUNTY SOMETIME BETWEEN FRIDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 931-628-4153.

