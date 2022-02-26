NEWS

LEWIS COUNTY WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING THURSDAY MARCH 3RD IN THE OLD COURTROOM IN THE LEWIS COUNTY COURTHOUSE TO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM ADMINISTERED BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. THE PURPOSE OF THE MEETING IS TO DISCUSS THE GUIDELINES OF THE PROGRAM AND TO SOLICIT INPUT FROM AREA RESIDENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL USES OF CDBG FUNDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 10. ALL RESIDENTS OR ENTITIES WITH PROJECTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND THIS MEETING.  

