NEWS

THE LEWISBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TODAY TO ADDRESS RUMORS THAT HAVE BEEN CIRCULATING REGARDING A SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED TUESDAY AT WALMART IN LEWISBURG. OFFICALS ADVISE THERE WAS NO INCIDENT INVOLVING A SHOOTING THAT THERE WAS A MEDICAL EMERGENCY THAT RESULTED IN NUMEROUS EMERGENCY PERSONNEL BEING DISPATCHED TO THAT LOCATION.

