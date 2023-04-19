NEWS

THE LEWISBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING AN INDIVIDUAL IN REGARD TO AN INCIDENT ON APRIL 9TH. THE VEHICLE HE DEPARTED IN APPEARS TO BE A WHITE NISSAN SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE, POSSIBLY A NISSAN ROUGE OR MURANO. THE SUBJECT HAD BRIGHT YELLOW SUNGLASSES, LEFT SIDE CIGARETTE HOLDER STYLE HEADGEAR AND MULTIPLE TATTOOS ON NECK AND ARMS. ANYONE WITH INFORAMTION ON THE IDENTITY OF INDIVIDUAL IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE LEWISBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-359-3800.

